Surprising fact revealed about Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray's ‘A Cinderella Story'

Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray stole the limelight and became global stars with 2004’s A Cinderella Story.



During the Cinderella inspired dance moment in the movie, Duff wowed in a wedding dress that became the dream dress for girls across the globe.

However, the film's costume designer Denise Wingate has now admitted that the dress almost didn’t happen. Wingate was initially trying to create a dress that resembled the original Cinderella ballgown, with layers of blue and pink.

"I made so many versions of that dress. It was the biggest issue on that whole movie,” she told People on the 20th anniversary of the movie on July 16.

“I had the Walt Disney illustrated book of Cinderella, and I just remember the layers of pink and blue and iridescent, and I was trying to recreate that for the dress. It was a disaster. It looked awful. It looked like a big mishmash of color, and I kept trying to redo it, but it was awful,” she recalled.

She added: "I knew the white was going to just pop. Hilary looked really beautiful, and that dress was the right choice. Not the pink and blue thing I was trying to make, and sometimes you don't realize that a piece doesn't work until after you film. It's better to find out before you shoot that it looked dumb. And that dress I made looked dumb."