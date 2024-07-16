 
Geo News

Surprising fact revealed about Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray's ‘A Cinderella Story'

Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray made an adorable couple in ‘A Cinderella Story'

By
Web Desk

July 16, 2024

Surprising fact revealed about Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray's ‘A Cinderella Story'

Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray stole the limelight and became global stars with 2004’s A Cinderella Story.

During the Cinderella inspired dance moment in the movie, Duff wowed in a wedding dress that became the dream dress for girls across the globe.

However, the film's costume designer Denise Wingate has now admitted that the dress almost didn’t happen. Wingate was initially trying to create a dress that resembled the original Cinderella ballgown, with layers of blue and pink.

"I made so many versions of that dress. It was the biggest issue on that whole movie,” she told People on the 20th anniversary of the movie on July 16.

“I had the Walt Disney illustrated book of Cinderella, and I just remember the layers of pink and blue and iridescent, and I was trying to recreate that for the dress. It was a disaster. It looked awful. It looked like a big mishmash of color, and I kept trying to redo it, but it was awful,” she recalled.

She added: "I knew the white was going to just pop. Hilary looked really beautiful, and that dress was the right choice. Not the pink and blue thing I was trying to make, and sometimes you don't realize that a piece doesn't work until after you film. It's better to find out before you shoot that it looked dumb. And that dress I made looked dumb."

New 'Deadpool & Wolverine' teaser unveils lady Deadpool, more surprises video
New 'Deadpool & Wolverine' teaser unveils lady Deadpool, more surprises
Charlize Theron shares insight on Furiosa discussion with Anya Taylor-Joy video
Charlize Theron shares insight on Furiosa discussion with Anya Taylor-Joy
Jack Black feels 'no longer appropriate' to continue tour amid recent controversy
Jack Black feels 'no longer appropriate' to continue tour amid recent controversy
MrBeast sparks concern with 'Up' movie inspired video
MrBeast sparks concern with 'Up' movie inspired video
Tom Cruise performs daring mid-air stunt for new 'Mission Impossible' film
Tom Cruise performs daring mid-air stunt for new 'Mission Impossible' film
BTS Jimin and Jungkook gear to release 'chaotic comedy' travel vlog video
BTS Jimin and Jungkook gear to release 'chaotic comedy' travel vlog
Natalie Portman talks working in 'Lady in the Lake' video
Natalie Portman talks working in 'Lady in the Lake'
Amanda Holden pushing Simon Cowell to replace his 'closest friend': Report video
Amanda Holden pushing Simon Cowell to replace his 'closest friend': Report