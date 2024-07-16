 
Geo News

Jack Black feels 'no longer appropriate' to continue tour amid recent controversy

Jack Black cancelled his rock duo, Tenacious D's tour after his member, Kyle Gass issued a statement over Trump's assassination attempt

By
Web Desk

July 16, 2024

Jack Black feels no longer appropriate to continue tour amid recent controversy
Jack Black feels 'no longer appropriate' to continue tour amid recent controversy

Jack Black might have just had to suffer the consequences of a recent controversial statement at his band’s most recent show.

The statement in question was made by Black’s duo band, Tenacious D’s other member, Kyle Gass, about Donald Trump.

According to fan-recorded videos gaining criticism on social media, Gass, tried cracking a joke at the recent assassination attempt against the former president that occurred on Sunday.

Jack Black feels no longer appropriate to continue tour amid recent controversy

The Kung Fu Panda star took to his official Instagram account not only to apologize over the incident but to cancel his ongoing tour too.

He admitted that he "was blindsided by" the comments Gass made and "would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."

Black continued, "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to fans for their support and understanding."

Gass also posted a response, beginning with, "The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake."

The controversial statement made by Kyle Gass in question was made during Tenacious D’s show in Sydney where the musician joked that for his 64th birthday "wish" would be "don’t miss Trump next time."

New 'Deadpool & Wolverine' teaser unveils lady Deadpool, more surprises video
New 'Deadpool & Wolverine' teaser unveils lady Deadpool, more surprises
Charlize Theron shares insight on Furiosa discussion with Anya Taylor-Joy video
Charlize Theron shares insight on Furiosa discussion with Anya Taylor-Joy
MrBeast sparks concern with 'Up' movie inspired video
MrBeast sparks concern with 'Up' movie inspired video
Tom Cruise performs daring mid-air stunt for new 'Mission Impossible' film
Tom Cruise performs daring mid-air stunt for new 'Mission Impossible' film
Surprising fact revealed about Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray's ‘A Cinderella Story' video
Surprising fact revealed about Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray's ‘A Cinderella Story'
BTS Jimin and Jungkook gear to release 'chaotic comedy' travel vlog video
BTS Jimin and Jungkook gear to release 'chaotic comedy' travel vlog
Natalie Portman talks working in 'Lady in the Lake' video
Natalie Portman talks working in 'Lady in the Lake'
Amanda Holden pushing Simon Cowell to replace his 'closest friend': Report video
Amanda Holden pushing Simon Cowell to replace his 'closest friend': Report