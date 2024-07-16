Jack Black feels 'no longer appropriate' to continue tour amid recent controversy

Jack Black might have just had to suffer the consequences of a recent controversial statement at his band’s most recent show.

The statement in question was made by Black’s duo band, Tenacious D’s other member, Kyle Gass, about Donald Trump.

According to fan-recorded videos gaining criticism on social media, Gass, tried cracking a joke at the recent assassination attempt against the former president that occurred on Sunday.

The Kung Fu Panda star took to his official Instagram account not only to apologize over the incident but to cancel his ongoing tour too.

He admitted that he "was blindsided by" the comments Gass made and "would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."

Black continued, "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to fans for their support and understanding."

Gass also posted a response, beginning with, "The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake."

The controversial statement made by Kyle Gass in question was made during Tenacious D’s show in Sydney where the musician joked that for his 64th birthday "wish" would be "don’t miss Trump next time."