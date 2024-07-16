 
Shannen Doherty's ‘sad yet beautiful' final moments detailed

Shannen Doherty died on July 13 after a long battle with cancer

Shannen Doherty’s oncologist Dr. Lawrence D. Piro has opened up about her last moments, saying that she was surrounded by her loved ones.

Doherty died of bre**t cancer at the age of 53 on July 13, and was “in a place where she was comfortable and sleeping and transitioning,” D. Piro told People.

He noted that the Charmed star got “a lot of care and support” and was surrounded by the “select group” of friends and family she was close to. In addition to her loved ones, her dog Bowie was also there to support the actress.

“It was somber and sad, but beautiful and loving. The hardest thing about this was that she wasn't ready to leave because she loved life,” Dr. Piro shared.

The 90210 star first got diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and went into remission in 2017. She discovered that the cancer had returned in 2019 and shared the news with fans in 2020. At the time, the cancer was at stage 4 and had already spread to her brain.

The actress’ tragic passing was announced on Sunday via a statement reading: “On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.”

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

