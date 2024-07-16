 
Emma Roberts radiates joy with Cody John in engagement announcement

Emma Roberts and Cody John get engaged after two years of dating

July 16, 2024

Emma Roberts got engaged to boyfriend Cody John.

On Tuesday, July 16, Emma shared the news of her engagement with boyfriend Cody with her fans on Instagram.

Sharing a heartwarming photo with Cody, the American Horror Story actress humorously captioned the post.

"Putting this here before my mom tells everyone," Emma jokingly wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

The photo featured Emma proudly flaunting her circular engagement ring.

She looked stunning in a flowing pink top, while Cody sported a blue button-up shirt.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in August 2022, has since shared their love openly on social media.

Cody, in particular, celebrated Emma's 33rd birthday earlier this year with a heartfelt post.

Fans and followers expressed their love and admiration for the newly engaged couple.

One fan commented under the post, "I will cry I love you both so much."

Another added, "Congratsssss queennnn love is love kissessss frommmmm Argentina."

However, pal Lea Michele excitedly wrote, "Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So happy for you babe!!!"

