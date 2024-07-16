Hugh Jackman goes 'beyond my 25 years' as Logan in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman makes a huge return in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film.



Speaking with The New York Times alongside Ryan Reynolds, who stars as Deadpool, Jackman reflected on his return as Logan in the film.

Jackman expressed a renewed interest in exploring new facets of Wolverine's character that were left unexplored in previous films.

"There were aspects of the character I wanted to explore further, This film allowed me to show sides of him that I've always wanted to get out," He said.

Meanwhile, Reynolds, who has been a longtime advocate for Jackman's return, shared his enthusiasm for working with his friend once again.

He said, "It's been a forever wait to do a movie with Hugh, there were scenes where it was hard to tell if Wade was talking to Logan or Ryan was talking to Hugh," adding, "the key was finding something that felt right for both characters."

On the other hand, Jackman also talked about his "incredible" experience, saying, "this goes beyond my 25 years playing Wolverine. There's warmth, humour, irreverence, and crazy action, but most importantly, you feel the friendship between them."