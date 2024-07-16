Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes share ‘strictly friendly’ bond: Source

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello are seeing each other till now, but only as friends.



For those unversed, the musician couple announced their breakup in November 2021 in a joint statement after dating for nearly 3-years.

Despite calling it quits, the former flames have reportedly remained “amicable,” and continue their bonding as friends.

This comes after the duo was papped indulged in chat together at the Copa América final on Sunday.

“Shawn and Camilla are not dating. They are just friends,” a source close to the couple recently revealed to Us Weekly.

The source also noted that they “will go months without speaking,” but whenever they meet each they are “always friendly” adding “[It is] as if no time has passed.”

They even referred to their brief reconciliation at Coachella last year and revealed, “Shawn and Camila tried to make it work again romantically last summer but realized neither of them were ready to be in a relationship again.”

“It wasn’t a bad breakup, so they have remained friendly,” they continued and disclosed that they have “gone through a lot together.”

Conclusively, the insider shared, “[They] will always have a bond to an extent, as they have helped each other through their mental health struggles over the years,” adding, “Shawn and Camila both enjoy seeing each other, but it’s strictly friendly.”