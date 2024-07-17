Photo: Zac Efron gets 'beaten out' by 'competition' by Jeremy Allen White: Report

Jeremy Allen White is reportedly giving healthy competition to Zac Efron.

A source privy to Life & Style recently shared about the Hollywood hunks, “Jeremy really looks up to Zac.”

“He’s always going on about how great his body is and how much he knows about working out. Jeremy always puts him up on a pedestal whenever he’s asked about their workouts, which Zac loves, but in reality, Jeremy trains just as hard and is just as fit,” they added.

“They have this good-natured competition when it comes to their bodies and how hard they can work out,” the insider also mentioned and revealed that this competition “started when they were shooting their movie together but it has continued to this day.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White starred together in 2023, The Iron Claw.

“They send each other selfies from the gym and whenever they get together, they’ll hit the weights and see who can bench press more.”

The source declared that the duo has some “genuine rivalry” since Jeremy Allen White seemingly is replacing Zac Efron in Hollywood.

“They’re both the same type when it comes to casting, so they do go up against each other for roles and right now Jeremy is beating out Zac when it comes to accolades and attention,” the insider explained.

They said of The Family Affair actor, “That’s a bit tough for Zac to swallow,” who is a really “competitive guy.”

“Even though he tries to act nonchalant about it all, he wants to win, they both want the crown of the fittest guy in the biz,” they concluded.