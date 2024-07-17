Photo: Glen Powell confesses getting 'very nice' advice from Edgar Wright

Glen Powell recently talked about the best advice that he got from Edgar Wright.

As fans will know, the Anyone But You hitmaker is currently filming his new movie, The Running Man, which will be helmed by Edgar Wright.

While promoting his upcoming project, Twisters, during a chat on IndieWire, the acting sensation discussed that he is juggling college with his professional commitments.

For those unversed, Glen left college after his freshman year at the University of Texas at Austin due to his passion for acting, but now he is reportedly finishing this degree.

"I’m not going to be sitting in a class with other students on the regular," Glen began.

He went on to explain, "I’m basically going to be coming back because I have to finish up, but I’m going to be shooting The Running Man in the fall.”

“So I’m going to be in London, but I am going to be going back for proctored exams. So, they’re letting me figure it out [with] distance learning. And I’m obviously going to be coming in, Zooming in for classes and whatnot, but I have to be back for the proctored exams,” he also mentioned.

“So, we’re figuring that out for two or three times a semester, I’ll come back for all my stuff," Glen continued.

Wrapping up the discussion, the star expressed gratitude to Edgar Wright, who “has been very nice about letting me finish my degree in the middle of his massive movie."