Christina, Joshua Hall split after three years of marriage

Christina, Josh Hall split after three years of marriage

Christina Hall and her husband Joshua are getting divorced.



The Christina on the Coast star's husband has filed for divorce due to "irreconcilable differences" after three years of marriage as per a court document received by PEOPLE magazine on July 15.

As mentioned in the filing, the couple officially got married on October 6, 2021.

Moreover, Josh has asked for spousal support from the HGTV star according to the filing.

An insider close to Christina revealed to the outlet that she has also filed for a dissolution of marriage.

Previously, in September 2022 when Christina and Josh hosted an intimate ceremony with family and close friends in Maui, Hawaii, the Flip or Flop star expressed her gratitude for being with her ‘dream man’ on her official Instagram account.

She penned down, "Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

TMZ was the first to report the news.