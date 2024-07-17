 
Kourtney Kardashian shares insight from daughter Penelope's birthday

'The Kardashians' star threw a beach day-themed birthday party for her little lady

July 17, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian shares insight from daughter Penelope's birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Barker celebrated her daughter’ Penelope’s birthday on a beach.

The 45-year-old Lemme founder took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, July 16, and shared a series of snaps from her daughter’s beach birthday party at the luxury resort Montage Laguna Beach.

The carousel features different moments captured from the 3-day long celebration including late-night swimming, a charcuterie spread, and frozen bananas.

In the first slide, Kourtney can be seen sitting by a beach eating some snacks

She wrote in her caption, “9 girls (and a baby), 2 moms (shoutout @natalie5382), 3 days of casual, perfectly slowed down beach days to celebrate my little lady.”

"Toe rings, sound baths, night swims, painting bikini boxes, frozen bananas, mamma mia, and lots of frank ocean forever (heart emoji),” she concluded her caption.

It is pertinent to mention that Kourtney shares Penelope with her ex-husband Scott Disick, they also welcomed two sons, 14-year-old Mason and 9-year-old Reign while they were married.

Last November, Kourtney welcomed her fourth kid with her husband Travis Barker.

