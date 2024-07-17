Taylor Swift next single from ‘The Dead Poets Poets Department' dropped

Taylor Swift has dropped her new single and fans cannot keep calm.



Th singer, who has released a new single for album The Tortured Poets Department, chose "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" as her new track.

Announcing her single, the official Taylor Natioj wrote on their Instagram account: "We’re so depressed we act like it’s #ICanDoItWithABrokenHeart’s birthday every day! But today is special because Taylor’s declaring it the next single from #TSTTPD!”

Adding, “Lights, camera, bitch, listen to see the cute new cover on all streaming platforms.”

This comes as Taylor announced her ERAs tour show in Milan as one of the best.

The Grammy winner told the crowds: "The passion and generosity you showed us… it was a dream come true to perform for you. Grazi mille!! We’ll be back!!"