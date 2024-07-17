 
Geo News

Taylor Swift next single from ‘The Dead Poets Poets Department' dropped

Taylor Swift’s new single is winning hearts

By
Web Desk

July 17, 2024

Taylor Swift has dropped her new single and fans cannot keep calm.

Th singer, who has released a new single for album The Tortured Poets Department, chose "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" as her new track.

Announcing her single, the official Taylor Natioj wrote on their Instagram account: "We’re so depressed we act like it’s #ICanDoItWithABrokenHeart’s birthday every day! But today is special because Taylor’s declaring it the next single from #TSTTPD!”

Adding, “Lights, camera, bitch, listen to see the cute new cover on all streaming platforms.”

This comes as Taylor announced her ERAs tour show in Milan as one of the best.

The Grammy winner told the crowds: "The passion and generosity you showed us… it was a dream come true to perform for you. Grazi mille!! We’ll be back!!"

Has Johnny Depp put a ring on Yulia Vlasova? Insider reveals
Has Johnny Depp put a ring on Yulia Vlasova? Insider reveals
Nicole Kidman reveals how daughter reacted to movie scene with Tom Cruise
Nicole Kidman reveals how daughter reacted to movie scene with Tom Cruise
Kim and Khloe Kardashian visits temple in India
Kim and Khloe Kardashian visits temple in India
Katie Price drops bombshell revelations in new memoir
Katie Price drops bombshell revelations in new memoir
Prince Louis ‘stuck at home' as Wales children steal ‘spotlight'
Prince Louis ‘stuck at home' as Wales children steal ‘spotlight'
Christina, Joshua Hall split after three years of marriage
Christina, Joshua Hall split after three years of marriage
Glen Powell confesses getting 'very nice' advice from Edgar Wright
Glen Powell confesses getting 'very nice' advice from Edgar Wright
Auli'i Cravalho gets candid about her 'growing' role in 'Moana 2'
Auli'i Cravalho gets candid about her 'growing' role in 'Moana 2'