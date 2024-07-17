 
Geo News

Hugh Jackman appears with pinky injury while promoting 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman was seen with a bandage wrapped around his injured finger while he was promoting 'Deadpool & Wolverine' with Ryan Reynolds in Brazil

By
Web Desk

July 17, 2024

Hugh Jackman nurses an injured finger while promoting Deadpool & Wolverine 

Hugh Jackman looks downcast as he nurses an injured finger while promoting Deadpool & Wolverine in Brazil.

It is pertinent to mention that Hugh's iconic character, Wolverine, is known for having an indestructible adamantium skeleton.

However, as per the reports by Daily Mail, Hugh Jackman proved that he was only human this week as he was seen nursing an injured finger while promoting Deadpool & Wolverine in Brazil.

In regards to Hugh's injured finger, he was seen with a bandage around his finger on his right hand as he stood on his hotel balcony in Rio De Janeiro with co-star Ryan Reynolds.

According to Daily Mail, Jackman showed off his huge biceps in a simple grey polo shirt and a pair of black chinos. 

They also revealed that Hugh pressed his injured hand against his forehead and sported a terse expression, suggesting his pinky might be causing him some pain and discomfort. 

Hugh has played the Marvel character in eight X-Men films from 2000 until 2016 and was last seen as Wolverine in the movie Logan in 2017.

The highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine will be the 10th time the Aussie has donned those iconic claws for the popular role.

