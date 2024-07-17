Prince William leaves Kate Middleton pretty 'disappointed'

Prince William has reportedly left his cancer-stricken wife Kate Middleton pretty ‘disappointed’ with his latest dangerous move.



According to a report by the Closer, the future king left his fans surprised after a video of him riding around Windsor Castle on an electric scooter, went viral.

He was spotted zooming through the castle gates – without a helmet.

Now, the insiders have told the publication that Prince William’s this activity has left Kate feeling worried over his safety.

The source claimed "William is so busy – he’s exhausted all the time with everything he’s got on his plate, so whizzing around on a scooter with no helmet is tempting fate.

“If he takes a fall, he could really hurt himself and the last thing anyone needs right now is for him to end up in the hospital. They have enough to deal with as it is. Kate does her best not to nag him, but she was not pleased to find out he had neglected to wear his helmet and now she’s stressing about the worst-case scenario and demanding he always wears a helmet.”

The royal insider went on claiming, “Kate was pretty disappointed that he’d be so reckless but trusts him to be more careful in the future.”