Patrick Mahomes jokes about kids amid wife's third pregnancy

July 17, 2024

Patrick Mahomes joked about being done with having kids when talking about his plan to add more kids to his roster after his wife Brittany Mahomes delivers baby number three.

According to People, while speaking to reporters at a training camp press conference on Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback joked that although he is happy to soon be welcoming another child, he doesn’t need any after that.

It is pertinent to mention that Patrick stated, “I’m done. I’ll say that," while laughing when asked how he plans to manage his business deals with a baby. 

“I said three and I’m done,” the 2024 Super Bowl champion added as laughter was heard from reporters off camera.

As per People, Patrick and his wife are already parents to daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. 

On July 12, the couple announced that a third child was on the way.

