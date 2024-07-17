Kate Middleton, Prince William send birthday wishes to Queen Camilla

Prince William and Kate Middleton have paid sweet tribute to Queen Camilla, who is celebrating her 77th birthday today.



The royal couple sent Camilla sweet birthday wishes on their official Twitter handle and Instagram stories.

They shared a photo of Camilla saying, "Wishing Her Majesty a very Happy Birthday."

In the photo, Queen Camilla is seen posing in a pale blue dress and cardigan, holding a basket of flowers.

Camilla’s photo was taken by Kate Middleton for her cover of British magazine Country Life in 2022, showing her relaxing in the garden of her home Raymill in Wiltshire, according to the People magazine.

Earlier, there were reports Prince William has forged growing bond with Queen Camilla following Kate Middleton and King Charles cancer diagnoses.

The Daily Mail had reported that during this difficult time, according to royal expert Jennie Bond, Prince William and Queen Camilla have forged an unexpected bond.

The royal expert had told OK! Magazine, per Daily Mail, that recent events have obviously brought William and Camilla much closer.

“Their teams will be working more closely to coordinate diaries and cover the engagements that has been planned, and Camilla and William are bound to have been in much closer regular contact,” Jennie Bond said.