Travis Kelce becoming a Taylor Swift's waterboy at Eras Tour

Travis Kelce becoming a Taylor Swift's waterboy for Eras Tour

Kansas City Chief's head coach Andy Reid has some thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship.

According to People, while speaking on the debut episode of The Athletic's Scoop City podcast released on July 16, Reid was asked about the amount of attention tight end Kelce has been receiving since he and Swift has gone public about their relationship in October 2023.

In response, Reid stated while talking to the hosts Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel, "I think it's great for him. He can handle it. As a matter of fact, I think he probably loves it to a point. I think there's a great escape for him."

As per People, Andy began at length by admitting that, "I said that about Taylor, too. I mean, she comes to the game, she can kind of escape having to be the show. When he goes to her concerts, she's the star."

It is pertinent to mention that the NFL coach joked that Swift could put Kelce to work when he goes to her Eras Tour shows, telling the podcast he could be her "waterboy" as Reid jokingly said, "He can be hanging out there and be the support or the waterboy, so he can do that."

Furthermore, according to the earlier publication, in regards to Travis Kelce, he was also selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the NFL draft in 2013, which is the same year Reid joined the team as head coach.

However, before that, he coached Jason's former team the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012.