Lisa Kudrow recalls hilarious slip of the tongue by A list pal

Lisa Kudrow played the quirky character Pheobe Buffay on hit sitcom Friends, and the character has stuck with her, with the likes of Sandra Bullock calling her by that name.



Kudrow, 60, recalled meeting Bullock during her appearance on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Guest host Anthony Anderson asked the Space Force actress about how she’s often mistakenly addressed as Pheobe.

She added: “Oh my God! I just love this, I was at a party, a big party, and I was talking to Sandra Bullock, name-dropping, I have to, but it’s true, and we were talking and she was like, ‘Well I guess you’ll just have to talk to yourself Phoebe, about something,’ and she called me Phoebe!”

“But she caught herself,” she continued with a laugh. “She went, ‘What did I just do?’ ”

Kudrow appeared on the show to promote her upcoming show Time Bandits, where she plays the leader of a ragtag group of bandits who can travel in space and time. The group witnesses events like he making of the Stonehenge and plans to steal treasures.