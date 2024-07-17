 
Geo News

Country legend Mark Chesnutt announces comeback after health scare

Mark Chesnutt announced his return to music on July 16, revealing his upcoming gig

By
Web Desk

July 17, 2024

Country legend Mark Chesnutt announces comeback after health scare
Country legend Mark Chesnutt announces comeback after health scare

Country music legend, Mark Chesnutt just announced his return a month after his break.

The 60-year-old artist underwent emergency heart surgery last month which led him to rest up until now.

On Tuesday, the Too Cold at Home crooner took to his official Instagram account to announce his comeback to the industry.

Country legend Mark Chesnutt announces comeback after health scare

He confirmed that he would be taking the stage on October 9, to perform at the Songs and Stories Of Dean Dillon gig honoring the Country Music and Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member.

On June 16, it was revealed that Chesnutt was hospitalized before he went through an “emergency quadruple bypass surgery.”

Country legend Mark Chesnutt announces comeback after health scare

The Almost Goodbye singer’s team shared a post on Instagram, that confirmed his health condition on June 18.

"Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery," the caption stated.

Drake faces major house flood with light 'espresso martini' humor video
Drake faces major house flood with light 'espresso martini' humor
Lisa Kudrow recalls hilarious slip of the tongue by A list pal video
Lisa Kudrow recalls hilarious slip of the tongue by A list pal
Stray Kids' Felix receives 'Deadpool' themed gift from Ryan Reynolds
Stray Kids' Felix receives 'Deadpool' themed gift from Ryan Reynolds
King Charles outlines Keir Starmer government's legislative programme video
King Charles outlines Keir Starmer government's legislative programme
King Charles feels threatened by Meghan Markle's brand? video
King Charles feels threatened by Meghan Markle's brand?
Kate Middleton reacts to overwhelming reception at Wimbledon video
Kate Middleton reacts to overwhelming reception at Wimbledon
Ryan Reynolds recalls spending a decade trying to get ‘Deadpool' made
Ryan Reynolds recalls spending a decade trying to get ‘Deadpool' made
Patrick Mahomes jokes about kids amid wife's third pregnancy
Patrick Mahomes jokes about kids amid wife's third pregnancy