Country legend Mark Chesnutt announces comeback after health scare

Country music legend, Mark Chesnutt just announced his return a month after his break.

The 60-year-old artist underwent emergency heart surgery last month which led him to rest up until now.

On Tuesday, the Too Cold at Home crooner took to his official Instagram account to announce his comeback to the industry.

He confirmed that he would be taking the stage on October 9, to perform at the Songs and Stories Of Dean Dillon gig honoring the Country Music and Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member.

On June 16, it was revealed that Chesnutt was hospitalized before he went through an “emergency quadruple bypass surgery.”

The Almost Goodbye singer’s team shared a post on Instagram, that confirmed his health condition on June 18.

"Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery," the caption stated.