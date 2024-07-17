 
Geo News

Ozzy Osbourne's BRUTAL remarks on Britney Spears' dance videos

Ozzy Osbourne has shared his real opinion on Britney Spears videos

By
Web Desk

July 17, 2024

Ozzy Osbourne has shared his real opinion on Britney Spears videos
Ozzy Osbourne has shared his real opinion on Britney Spears videos

Ozzy Osbourne didn’t hold back when he shared his thoughts about Britney Spears’ viral dance videos.

“I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every f–king day. It’s sad, very, very sad,” Ozzy said on the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

The rockstar was joined on the podcast by his wife Sharon Osbourne and kids, Kelly and Jack Osbourne. The family answered fan questions, one of which asked Kelly if she’d participate in TikTok dances.

Meanwhile, Grammy winner Spears has made a point of making videos of herself showing her dance moves and sharing them on social media platforms regularly.

The singer recently claimed she’s single after her romance with ex-convict Paul Soliz. In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote: "Single as f**k!!!”

She added: "I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!" The singer then deleted the caption and left only the picture she had shared with, which read, “Her attitude is savage but her heart is gold."

Her post was then followed by two dance videos showcasing new dresses. Most recently, she shared a throwback dance video, captioned, “It’s time for a throwback this week !!! And oh boy I know how to tell ‘em don’t I ??? It’s perspective I guess !!! This was me almost a year ago in September !!! I look way younger and way smaller !!!

She added: "I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce !!!”

Drake faces major house flood with light 'espresso martini' humor video
Drake faces major house flood with light 'espresso martini' humor
Country legend Mark Chesnutt announces comeback after health scare
Country legend Mark Chesnutt announces comeback after health scare
Lisa Kudrow recalls hilarious slip of the tongue by A list pal video
Lisa Kudrow recalls hilarious slip of the tongue by A list pal
Stray Kids' Felix receives 'Deadpool' themed gift from Ryan Reynolds
Stray Kids' Felix receives 'Deadpool' themed gift from Ryan Reynolds
King Charles outlines Keir Starmer government's legislative programme video
King Charles outlines Keir Starmer government's legislative programme
King Charles feels threatened by Meghan Markle's brand? video
King Charles feels threatened by Meghan Markle's brand?
Kate Middleton reacts to overwhelming reception at Wimbledon video
Kate Middleton reacts to overwhelming reception at Wimbledon
Ryan Reynolds recalls spending a decade trying to get ‘Deadpool' made
Ryan Reynolds recalls spending a decade trying to get ‘Deadpool' made