Ozzy Osbourne's BRUTAL remarks on Britney Spears' dance videos

Ozzy Osbourne has shared his real opinion on Britney Spears videos

Ozzy Osbourne didn’t hold back when he shared his thoughts about Britney Spears’ viral dance videos.

“I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every f–king day. It’s sad, very, very sad,” Ozzy said on the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

The rockstar was joined on the podcast by his wife Sharon Osbourne and kids, Kelly and Jack Osbourne. The family answered fan questions, one of which asked Kelly if she’d participate in TikTok dances.

Meanwhile, Grammy winner Spears has made a point of making videos of herself showing her dance moves and sharing them on social media platforms regularly.

The singer recently claimed she’s single after her romance with ex-convict Paul Soliz. In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote: "Single as f**k!!!”

She added: "I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!" The singer then deleted the caption and left only the picture she had shared with, which read, “Her attitude is savage but her heart is gold."

Her post was then followed by two dance videos showcasing new dresses. Most recently, she shared a throwback dance video, captioned, “It’s time for a throwback this week !!! And oh boy I know how to tell ‘em don’t I ??? It’s perspective I guess !!! This was me almost a year ago in September !!! I look way younger and way smaller !!!

She added: "I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce !!!”