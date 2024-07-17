Photo: Glen Powell all hearts for 'supportive' parents: 'The greatest gift'

Glen Powell recently shared how his parents have always supported him in pursuing his interests.

During a conversation with Us Weekly, the Hit Man actor opened up about the importance of family in his life as he shared that his parents would make a cameo in new movie, Twisters, which has just been released.

Glen kicked off the discussion by saying, “I think that’s maybe the greatest gift that my parents gave me is never, never making me sit in things I didn’t want to sit in and letting me chase the passions I wanted to chase no matter what.”

He also explained, “If I was sitting in the outfield of baseball and I was picking dandelions, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not really sure I’m meant for the outfield here let’s go do something else. Or I played violin for a bit. And all of a sudden I was like, ‘No, not into this anymore.’ And they let me give it up.”

Glen even claimed that it was his parents who encouraged him to pursue a career in acting, which he “really” loved.

“When I discovered movies, that’s all I wanted to do. And it didn’t matter the schedule. I would, like, wake up thinking about it and I wake up talking about it,” the 35-year-old continued.

“So I just am really grateful for my parents for not trying to deter me from a job that has such a low success rate, which I think a lot of parents do. I think they’re like, ‘Hey, like, don’t do the acting thing because I think this could lead to you being unemployed for the rest of your life.’ [Mine] really just said, ‘Hey man, you’re passionate about this thing. Go chase it if you wanna chase it,’” he recalled in conclusion.