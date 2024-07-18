Meghan Markle 'Saturday mornings' with dad Thomas Markle laid bare

Meghan Markle fondly spoke of her bond with father, Thomas Markle, during her blogging days.

The Duchess of Sussex, who started her website titled Tig in 2014, once shared her Father's Day anecdotes with now estranged father Thomas Markle.

She wrote at the time about one in particular: "Our club sandwich and fruit smoothie tradition post my tap and ballet class - classes, which by the way, he religiously took me to on Saturday mornings after working 75+ hours a week as a lighting director."



The Duchess continued her emotional post: "To my dad - my thoughtful, inspiring, hardworking Daddy - Happy Father's Day. 'If I had all the water in the world, I'd give all the water to you…' (You won't get that quote, but he will. And for Father's Day, that's all that matters)."



Meghan quit her blog months before she tied the knot with Prince Harry. Her final writing came out in 2017.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

