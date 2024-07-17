Paris Hilton revives 'very special' 'The Simple Life' nostalgia in fans

Paris Hilton just made a rather nostalgic comeback!



The 43-year-old American DJ and actress took to her official Instagram account to upload a video about how she filmed a The Simple Life reunion.

She expressed the amount of joy felt as she reunited with her long-time friend and reality TV series co-star, Nicole Richie.

“Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole,” Hilton could be heard saying as the video began, adding, “As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show, The Simple Life.”

Hilton continued, “It’s been so much fun and we’re planning something very, very special and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here.”

Encouraging her fans to send in videos talking about their favourite parts and episodes from The Simple Life, she paid a tribute to a word that Hilton and Richie sang many times on the show.

“If you wanna sing ‘Sanasa’ I would love that too,” she said, admitting that the “show was so special,” where Paris Hilton made “the best memories ever.”