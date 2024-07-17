Whitney Houston lives on in hearts with 'Legacy Foundation Gala' announcement

Whitney Houston and her legacy lives on!

As the late iconic music star’s 61st birthday, on August 9, approaches, the third annual Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Gala will be held in her memory, as per PEOPLE.

The fund-raising event will be presented by the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation and Primary Wave, just before the 30th anniversary of Houston’s three post-apartheid visits and performances in South Africa.

Her performances were held following Nelson Mandela’s historic 1994 presidential win, which made the I Will Always Love You singer, who passed away at the age of 48, the first major artist to visit and perform in that nation.

Houston performed at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium on November 8, 1994, and at the Ellis Park on November 12, 1994.

The latter, that was broadcast live and filmed for an HBO special, was released as Whitney: The Concert for a New South Africa, according to her official website.

Her third and final performance in South Africa was held on November 19, 1994, in partnership with her foundation.

A portion from all three of the performances were directed to local South African children’s charities.

The gala honouring Whitney will be held at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta, with Grammy-winning artist Yolanda Adams headlining it.