 
Geo News

Queen Camilla praised on 77th birthday as King Charles ‘proud' of wife

Queen Camilla and King Charles tied the knot in 2005

By
Web Desk

July 17, 2024

Queen Camilla is “thriving” as a Queen thanks to her resilience and love for King Charles, per an expert.

The Queen celebrates her 77th birthday today with her loved ones. But, her journey to being a popular royal hasn’t been easy.

“I remember so well the years when Camilla was kept in the shadows – what she went through would have broken any weaker woman,” royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!.

Reflecting on what made Camilla withstand all those years being the “least favourite,” Jennie added: “But she always had two factors in her favour: an unshakeable love for Charles and an ability to rise above the criticism and get on with life. And now she has won the respect and affection of many people in this country, and is thriving as a result.”

Jennie also shared her thoughts on the Queen’s efforts for causes like domestic abuse and female genital mutilation.

“I think she might have surprised herself by enjoying hard work as much as she seems to be doing!” she noted with a laugh.

Jennie continued: “She is, after all, a woman who has never had to knuckle down to the slog of a 9-to-5 job. She has shouldered a sharply increased workload and a massive amount of responsibility in the past few months – and is looking and sounding great on it!”

She noted how King Charles feels differently towards Camilla’s popularity from what he felt about the late Princess Diana’s: “I think that whereas Charles was rather jealous of Diana’s success, he could not be more proud of Camilla, who has come to this role late in life and without the safety net of an adoring public. “These difficult few months will have made his love even deeper.”

Kesha aspires to 'change the world' for young musical artists
Kesha aspires to 'change the world' for young musical artists
Justin Timberlake 'crying the blues' with new move: Source
Justin Timberlake 'crying the blues' with new move: Source
Kerry Washington praises John Stamos' hilarious performance in ‘UnPrisoned'
Kerry Washington praises John Stamos' hilarious performance in ‘UnPrisoned'
Gisele Bundchen steps out with beau Valente in a sporty outing
Gisele Bundchen steps out with beau Valente in a sporty outing
Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon hopeful for return to UK
Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon hopeful for return to UK
Paris Hilton revives 'very special' 'The Simple Life' nostalgia in fans video
Paris Hilton revives 'very special' 'The Simple Life' nostalgia in fans
Royal insider addresses Prince Harry's decision to flee the UK
Royal insider addresses Prince Harry's decision to flee the UK
Halsey sparks engagement news in latest outing with beau Avan Jogia
Halsey sparks engagement news in latest outing with beau Avan Jogia