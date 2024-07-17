 
Gisele Bundchen steps out with beau Valente in a sporty outing

Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente stepped out for some time together out in the Sun

July 17, 2024

Gisele Bündchen and boyfriend Joaquim Valente just made their rather sporty public appearance.

According to Page Six, the 43-year-old supermodel made an outing with Valente to bike around her neighborhood, Surfside, Fla., over the weekend.

Bündchen kept a subtle presence as she wore white baseball cap, sunglasses and completed her attire with a black tank top, matching shorts and flip flops.

The jiu-jitsu trainer on the other hand, wore a nave blue ensemble along with a hat and sandals while holding the leash to the model’s German Shepherd, with one hand.

Bündchen and Valente met each other when he began training former Victoria’s Secret Angel, in late 2021, back when she was still married to her now-ex-husband, Tom Brady.

A month after the Brazilian activist announced her divorce from the American footballer, she and Valente fueled dating rumors.

However, Bündchen addressed the rumors during a Vanity Fair interview, that was held in March where, for Valente, she said, “[People are] going to try to attach me to anything. He’s a person that I admire and that I trust.”

Though, in February, Page Six broke the news that Bündchen and Valente were officially in a relationship since June 2023.

