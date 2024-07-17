Christina Hall enjoys sleepover with kids following split from Josh Hall

Christina Hall is spending some quality time with her kids amid her ongoing divorce from Josh Hall.



The 41-year-old HGTV star took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, July 16, and shared a cute photo with her two sons including 8-year-old Brayden and 4-year-old Hudson.

In the snap shared by Christina to her Instagram stories her sons can be seen lying all cozied up on the couch with a Pokemon stuffed toy.

"Summer sofa sleepovers (heart and cry emoji),” the mom of three captioned the picture, adding, “My sweet boys."

Christina's post came shortly after news broke that Josh filed for divorce from Christina after nearly three years of marriage due to “irreconcilable differences” as per the legal document obtained by People magazine.

The couple officially tied the knot in October 2021.

For those unversed, The Christina on the Coast star welcomed Brayden and her 13-year-old daughter Taylor Reese with her ex Tarek El Moussa and she shares her son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.