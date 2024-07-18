Tyler Jesse Ferguson, Jane Krakowski recall unusual first meeting

Tyler Jesse Ferguson and Jane Krakowski took a stroll in memory lane and recalled the unusual way they met.



In a recent episode of the Modern Family alum’s podcast, Dinner’s on Me, the two stars talked about their early interaction when Ferguson used to be a barista at a coffee shop in New York City.

Back then Krakowski was starring in the 1995 Broadway production of Company.

The Cocaine Bear actor recalled the time when Krakowski hugged him, thinking they might have worked together.

"You walk right over to me, and you're like, how are you? How have you been? I haven't seen you in a while. And you give me a great big hug," he remembered.

He went on to say, "Meanwhile, I'm thinking, I do not know this woman. I know who you are. I was a fan. I'd already been a fan of yours from Grand Hotel. I absolutely knew who you were."

Ferguson recalled his thought at the time, "Oh, my gosh. Jane's hugging me."

"I was like, maybe we did a commercial together and we're trying to, like, place it. And you're like, well, I don't know. I'll figure it out later. But it was good to see you. Thanks for coming," Ferguson said. “And I was sort of speechless,” he added

Krakowski chimed in, "I was very very touchy-feely."

Later, they met again weeks after at a Starbucks where Ferguson worked, and Krakowski recognized him.

Ferguson noted, "You come in and you see me, and you say, 'This is where I know you from?'"

Their interaction was significant for Ferguson, making him feel seen and supported by the Broadway community despite his job as a barista.

"You know, every actor understands you do what you need to do to, like, make ends meet. I felt so seen by you because I was like, 'I don't wanna be a barista forever.' I'm not bemoaning that at all. Like, it's what I was doing at the time, and I was, you know, making ends meet," he explained.