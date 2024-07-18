 
Geo News

Tyler Jesse Ferguson, Jane Krakowski recall unusual first meeting

The Modern Family alum recalled the time meeting the ‘30 Rock’ star while he was a barista

By
Web Desk

July 18, 2024

Tyler Jesse Ferguson, Jane Krakowski recall unusual first meeting
Tyler Jesse Ferguson, Jane Krakowski recall unusual first meeting

Tyler Jesse Ferguson and Jane Krakowski took a stroll in memory lane and recalled the unusual way they met.

In a recent episode of the Modern Family alum’s podcast, Dinner’s on Me, the two stars talked about their early interaction when Ferguson used to be a barista at a coffee shop in New York City.

Back then Krakowski was starring in the 1995 Broadway production of Company.

The Cocaine Bear actor recalled the time when Krakowski hugged him, thinking they might have worked together.

"You walk right over to me, and you're like, how are you? How have you been? I haven't seen you in a while. And you give me a great big hug," he remembered.

He went on to say, "Meanwhile, I'm thinking, I do not know this woman. I know who you are. I was a fan. I'd already been a fan of yours from Grand Hotel. I absolutely knew who you were."

Ferguson recalled his thought at the time, "Oh, my gosh. Jane's hugging me."

"I was like, maybe we did a commercial together and we're trying to, like, place it. And you're like, well, I don't know. I'll figure it out later. But it was good to see you. Thanks for coming," Ferguson said. “And I was sort of speechless,” he added

Krakowski chimed in, "I was very very touchy-feely."

Later, they met again weeks after at a Starbucks where Ferguson worked, and Krakowski recognized him.

Ferguson noted, "You come in and you see me, and you say, 'This is where I know you from?'"

Their interaction was significant for Ferguson, making him feel seen and supported by the Broadway community despite his job as a barista.

"You know, every actor understands you do what you need to do to, like, make ends meet. I felt so seen by you because I was like, 'I don't wanna be a barista forever.' I'm not bemoaning that at all. Like, it's what I was doing at the time, and I was, you know, making ends meet," he explained.

Colin Jost opens up about Scarlett Johansson's daughter Rose
Colin Jost opens up about Scarlett Johansson's daughter Rose
Christina Hall enjoys sleepover with kids following split from Josh Hall
Christina Hall enjoys sleepover with kids following split from Josh Hall
Jennifer Lopez forces Ben Affleck to 'play along' amid marital woes: Source video
Jennifer Lopez forces Ben Affleck to 'play along' amid marital woes: Source
Blake Shelton admits 'it's a Post Malone world' in latest concert duet video
Blake Shelton admits 'it's a Post Malone world' in latest concert duet
Matty Healy's fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel hints she's ready for big commitment
Matty Healy's fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel hints she's ready for big commitment
Kesha aspires to 'change the world' for young musical artists
Kesha aspires to 'change the world' for young musical artists
Justin Timberlake 'crying the blues' with new move: Source
Justin Timberlake 'crying the blues' with new move: Source
Kerry Washington praises John Stamos' hilarious performance in ‘UnPrisoned'
Kerry Washington praises John Stamos' hilarious performance in ‘UnPrisoned'