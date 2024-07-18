Jenny McCarthy shares surprising annual tradition with husband Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny McCarthy shares surprising annual tradition with Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny McCarthy candidly revealed that she and her husband Donnie Wahlberg renew their vows every year.



On July 17, the 51-year-old actress appeared on a recent episode of SiriusXM's Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast and talked about her annual tradition with her husband.

The Masked Singer judge admitted that before her marriage with the Blue Blood actor, she did not like the idea of renewing vows every year.

“I used to make fun of celebrities when they would do it, or people in general, when they renew their vows,” she recalled.

“I'm like, ‘That's so corny and weird. Your wedding's over. Just stay married,’ and then Donnie — this is a tradition Donnie wanted to implement," McCarthy added.

She went on to say, “He's like, ‘I want to remind each other of our vows’ ... like our pastor reminisces about the year and gives us a thing to think about as the year goes on.”

While talking about their own renewal vows ceremony, she noted that Wahlberg often surprises her and sometimes it is an awkward situation.

McCarthy remembered saying vows in ‘sweatpants’, she recalled, “Only time where I've been like, ‘Eh,’ is [when I rounded] a corner and I'm, like, in sweatpants and my hair [is undone] and no makeup, and then there's the pastor and a violinist. And I'm like, ‘Uh, Donnie?”



“So, that's the only part that I'm like, ‘What the hell?’ But now we're going on 10 years, so…,” she noted

The podcast host Kelly Ripa shockingly asked, “You've had 10 vow renewals?”

“Ten vow renewals,” McCarthy confirmed.