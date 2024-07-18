Travis Kelce's latest gesture leaves Taylor Swift fans in awe

Love is in the German skies with Travis Kelce accompanying Taylor Swift for her 13th Eras Tour show.



The Kansas City Chief tight end, who missed a couple of Eras shows during the 2024 American Century Championship in Nevada, made it to Swift's Wednesday concert in Germany.

Kelce also made sure to make the 13th Eras Tour show even more special for Swift by proudly holding her by the waist as they walked out of Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

In one video posted on X, the couple chatted with the staff as they made their walk before seeing their fans cheer up for them. The couple joyfully waved to the crowd in the video. Another clip showed the couple holding hands as they made their exit.

Swift, 34, was dolled up in a sparkly blue Midnights set bodysuit, while Kelce donned a checked-print polo shirt and white shorts for the show.

Swift's 13th Eras Tour show in Germany also holds a lot more meaning for her as the digits have seemingly proved to be her lucky number over the years.

Last season, she attended 13 of Kelce's games. She also paints 13 on her hand before every show for good luck.

"I was born on the 13th," she previously explained to MTV News. "I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro."

"Every time I've won an award I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it's a good thing."