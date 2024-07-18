Kate Beckinsale claps back at ageist trolls as Britney Spears shows support

Kate Beckinsale has just caught the attention of millions by slamming ageist trolls online.

The actress decided to clap back at internet trolls by posting new pictures on her social media account, after getting a surprise show of support from pop-star Britney Spears on her previous IG video.

The actress' new pictures on Instagram featured her wearing a two-piece white outfit, which highlighted her toned body.

Beckinsale's new post comes after Spears defended her in a social media post on Wednesday.

It all started when the 50-year-old actress posted clips of herself dancing distracting herself from a series of personal tragedies she's dealing with.

These personal issues include her stepfather's death, her mother's cancer diagnosis, and a six-week stretch in a hospital.

Her dancing video was trolled by many users which caught the attention of Spears, who decided to defend the actress.

42-year-old Spears posted a defensive text: "I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she's from London!!!"



She continued, "I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content."

"She's in her fifties and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old!!!" the singer added.