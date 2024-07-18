 
Geo News

Kate Beckinsale claps back at ageist trolls as Britney Spears shows support

Kate Beckinsale posted clips of herself amid a series of personal tragedies she's dealing with

By
Web Desk

July 18, 2024

Kate Beckinsale claps back at ageist trolls as Britney Spears shows support
Kate Beckinsale claps back at ageist trolls as Britney Spears shows support

Kate Beckinsale has just caught the attention of millions by slamming ageist trolls online.

The actress decided to clap back at internet trolls by posting new pictures on her social media account, after getting a surprise show of support from pop-star Britney Spears on her previous IG video.

The actress' new pictures on Instagram featured her wearing a two-piece white outfit, which highlighted her toned body.

Beckinsale's new post comes after Spears defended her in a social media post on Wednesday.

It all started when the 50-year-old actress posted clips of herself dancing distracting herself from a series of personal tragedies she's dealing with.

These personal issues include her stepfather's death, her mother's cancer diagnosis, and a six-week stretch in a hospital.

Her dancing video was trolled by many users which caught the attention of Spears, who decided to defend the actress.

Kate Beckinsale claps back at ageist trolls as Britney Spears shows support

42-year-old Spears posted a defensive text: "I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she's from London!!!"

She continued, "I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content."

"She's in her fifties and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old!!!" the singer added.

Billy Ray Cyrus' estranged wife Firerose loses right to use his credit cards
Billy Ray Cyrus' estranged wife Firerose loses right to use his credit cards
Johnny Depp reveals new artwork pieces with one featuring his ex Vanessa
Johnny Depp reveals new artwork pieces with one featuring his ex Vanessa
Ozzy Osbourne offends Britney Spears with comment on dancing videos video
Ozzy Osbourne offends Britney Spears with comment on dancing videos
Travis Kelce's latest gesture leaves Taylor Swift fans in awe video
Travis Kelce's latest gesture leaves Taylor Swift fans in awe
The Weeknd to hold ‘never-before-seen' concert in Brazil
The Weeknd to hold ‘never-before-seen' concert in Brazil
Strictly's Graziano Di Prima makes major career shift after break down
Strictly's Graziano Di Prima makes major career shift after break down
King Charles takes drastic measures to changes himself for Camilla
King Charles takes drastic measures to changes himself for Camilla
Blake Lively shares unusual family portrait with Ryan Renolds
Blake Lively shares unusual family portrait with Ryan Renolds