Ryan Reynolds unveils giving up salary for first Deadpool movie

Ryan Reynolds shared details about his salary for the first Deadpool movie while promoting the upcoming movie with co-star Hugh Jackman.

It is pertinent to mention the Canadian actor is acting with the Australian actor in the upcoming Marvel Studios film, Deadpool & Wolverine and they both discussed portraying superheroes in a recent article by The New York Times.

In regards to this, Reynolds began at length by admitting, “No part of me was thinking when Deadpool was finally greenlit that this would be a success. I even let go of getting paid to do the movie just to put it back on the screen. They wouldn’t allow my co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on set, so I took the little salary I had left and paid them to be on set with me so we could form a de facto writer’s room.”

According to Daily Mail, Reynolds stated that despite giving up his pay, the tight budget helped the creative team.

Reynolds recounted by stating that the movie had neither time nor money.

Furthermore, Deadpool was released in February 2016 and earned nearly $783 million at the worldwide box office.

As per Daily Mail, the third film in the Deadpool franchise features Reynolds reprising his role and Jackman joining with his title character, Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 26th.