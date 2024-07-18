'Vampire Diaries' star Torrey Devitto talks divorce with costar Paul Wesley

Vampire Diaries star Torrey Devitto has made an important admission about her return to the show.

The actress, who played Dr. Meredith Fell — a love interest of Alaric Saltzman (starring Matthew Davis) for several episodes in seasons 3 and 4 of Vampire Diaries, recently appeared in Rachel Bilson's podcast Broad Ideas.

During the podcast, DeVitto, 40, also touched upon her past marriage to costar Wesley, 41, as she opened up about her reluctance to return to the show after her divorce post two-year marriage.

"It was [public]. It was the first time I did something like that. Because he was on a really big show that was really popular, so it did draw [attention]," DeVitto said in reference to Wesley's role as Stefan Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries.

"I'm not that kind of person that's like, 'Well, this is business, I can stay.' It's like, no. I don't want to come back. I'm good, thank you," she explained.

"That did garner a bit of attention in a way that I don't think I was prepared for,"

The couple initially met on the set of Killer Movie in 2007 before tying the knot in a private ceremony four years later in 2011. The ex couple then split in 2013,

She also spoke of her discomfort in discussing her past marital relationship in her new relationships.

"And then it was hard too because for a couple years, anybody that I would date afterwards, people would just [say], 'He's so disgusting. He'll never be [Wesley]. How could you do this?'"