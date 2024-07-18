Popular '24' TV series gets major film adaptation update

24, a film adaptation of the popular television series of the same name, is reportedly in early development.



As per Variety, the project was given heads-up by Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer during an appearance on MSNBC’s Squawk Box last month.

“Imagine has always played in that zone where there is that high probability chance that it will be successful in movie theaters,” said Grazer.

“It’s great for us, because we’ve built, over 30 years, over 100 different products and brands, whether it’s ‘Backdraft,’ which I’m now going to do today with Glen Powell, or whether it’s ’24,’ a movie that we’re going to do in a very interesting way with Disney and Fox,” he was quoted saying in the show.

At this early stage, there are no plot details available and no word yet on if Sutherland will return for the film.

Created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran, 24 series originally ran for nine seasons between 2001 and 2014.



Later, it was released as a television film called 24: Redemption (2008), starring Kiefer Sutherland, an agent from the U.S. government’s fictitious “Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU)."

The series received 68 Emmy nominations during its run, earning 20 wins including outstanding drama series and lead actor for Sutherland in 2006.