Brody Jenner calls mother of his child and fiancee Tia his 'saviour'

Brody Jenner thinks he's found the real deal with pro surfer Tiarah 'Tia' Blanco.

The former reality star, 40, was speaking to People about his relationship with his current partner Tia, 27, in a recent interview.

"I got really lucky in that regard," he told the outlet. "Tia has just been my saviour. She's just such an incredible mom and partner, so I got really lucky with her for sure. I'm glad that I held out and waited and was able to find the right person to start a family with."

Brody, the son of songwriter Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner, made his relationship public in May 2022 as they welcomed their daughter, Honey, last July.

The reality star who previously featured in The Hills and its reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, also spoke of his experience becoming a first-time father.

"I think that I had a lot of friends that sort of influenced me to think that it was a lot harder than it is," he says of why he was hesitant to have kids.

"I didn't have very many friends around me that were loving their relationships. They sort of were like, 'Oh, this is so tough, and it's even harder with a kid.' So I think that influenced a lot of my decision-making. I didn't have that many people just saying, 'Parenthood is the best thing ever.' But it is the best thing ever."

He also expressed relief at Honey finally starting to sleep through the night.

"She was having trouble for quite some time, but now she's sleeping through the night and it's been going great," he says.

"I'm really enjoying fatherhood. I feel like it's just a new chapter, and Tia is amazing. She's just been an incredible mother. I know how lucky I am," Jenner emphasised. "Becoming a parent is one of the most rewarding things I've ever done in my life."

Jenner revealed that he and Blanco are already talking about having another baby, and hopefully another girl.

He was previously married to Kaitlynn Carter.