Queen Camilla unable to celebrate major occasion because of King Charles

Queen Camilla could not celebrate her 77th birthday as she is under a lot of stress since her ‘beloved husband’ King Charles was diagnosed of cancer.



The Queen Consort’s friends told Daily Mail that they had had “never seen her so worried” after the monarch was diagnosed of the potentially life threatening disease.

They alluded that the Queen is still extremely worried for Charles health even though he has resumed royal duties and appears healthy during public outings.

To celebrate her big day, her pals told the publication, “In private people had never seen her so worried. Forget who they are for a second. Look at it from a human level.”

“Her beloved husband was facing a very serious condition. The battle of his life,” they said of Camilla, adding, “It was hugely tough.”

Discussing how Camilla had opened a cancer care centre a little before Charles’ diagnosis, another pals said, “The public had no idea what she was going through.”

“She was speaking to patients, survivors and even the families of those who had lost their lives to this awful disease in front of the cameras. And she didn’t even blink. That takes serious guts.”