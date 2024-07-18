Glen Powell unveils shocking story behind David Corenswet's ‘Superman' casting

Glen Powell shares shocking story behind David Corenswet's ‘Superman' casting

Glen Powell has revealed an interesting detail about his Twisters co-star David Corenswet getting cast as Superman.



Powell, while at a panel discussion for a special screening of his upcoming film, revealed to the audience in attendance that Corenswet was on the set ofTwisters when he was confirmed as the Man of Steel.

Powell revealed, “We all got the call, and we have it on camera of us all freaking out as he told us he’s Superman.”



When asked if footage of the cast’s celebration has been posted online yet, Powell confirmed, “No, it hasn’t. We’ll wait for the Superman release.”

James Gunn’s Superman is set to arrive in July 2025 as the launch movie of the latest version of the DC Universe.

Apart from Corenswet, Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and more.

Before Superman, the 31-year-old actor is set to join Powell in Twisters, a standalone sequel to the 1996 classic.

The film stars Powell as Tyler Owens, a social media influencer known as the Tornado Wrangler.

The story follows Tyler as he convinces his friend Kate Cooper (Edgar-Jones) to join him in storm chasing. The film is set to release on July 19.