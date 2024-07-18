 
Taylor Swift makes donation to Dublin's charity post recent sold-out shows

Taylor Swift makes massive donation to Dublin's food hamper charity after her recent sold-out gigs

July 18, 2024

Taylor Swift made a lasting mark on thousands of her fans who attended her recent sold-out shows in Dublin as she donated to food charity in Dublin in the wake of her three concerts last weekend.

Crosscare, a social care service provider founded by the Catholic Church, expressed its “delight” at receiving a donation from the American singer after her visit to the city.

As per the reports by Irish Times, the 34-year-old singer and songwriter has been giving back to communities in cities where she performed during the Eras Tour.

It is pertinent to mention that Crosscare did not specify the amount donated by Swift.

According to Evoke, the singer is said to be the first pop star to have become a billionaire through music sales alone. However, far from hoarding her self-generated wealth, she is famously charitable, frequently donating significant sums to causes.

Furthermore, the Irish Mail reported that the songwriter gave €25,000 to a food bank in Dublin this week.

Moreover, as per the earlier outlet, a UK-based economics expert's earlier estimated that Swift's shows contributed up to €150m to Dublin's economy. 

In regards to her shows, Swift performed on stage on June 28th at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

As per Irish Times, Crosscare also stated that, “Taylor’s donation will enhance our ability to assist even more families in need in the coming month.”

