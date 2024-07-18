Daisy Edgar-Jones leaves fans awestruck at 'Twisters' promotional tour

Daisy Edgar-Jones attended a promotional tour of her upcoming film Twisters, donning different glamorous attires.



The 26-year-old actress was spotted wearing three different outfits during promoting her film in New York City.

She even stepped out in a racy sheer black maxi dress, wearing strappy heels.

For the second outfit, the actress slipped into a nude and black mesh top, teamed with black trousers and platform heels.

Her third outfit was a nude mini dress which boasted spaghetti straps, a frilly detailing at the bust, and a flared skirt.

Twisters is a long-awaited follow-up to the 1996 film with same name.

In the new film, Daisy stars as a Kate Cooper, a young woman traumatized by a tornado who is lured back when her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) shows her a new system to map the paths of the deadly storms.



However, the two clash with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) a flashy storm chaser who risks his life to get close to tornadoes for lucrative social media content.

The film is slated to hit theatres on July 19, 2024.