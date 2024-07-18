Khloé Kardashian recalls therapist 'break up' experience

Khloé Kardashian has been making headlines after receiving therapy advice from family and friends.



In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé received advice to consider therapy from two people.

Sister Kim Kardashian and their friend Malika Haqq encouraged Khloé to explore therapy as a means of self-care, with the Good American founder revealing, "I’ve done therapy, I’ve gone to like, three or four different therapists."

She expressed reservations based on past experiences where she felt therapists didn't provide the guidance she sought.

"I’ve never connected. I’m like, ‘I just told you my whole life story. Every dark demonic thing and you’re just gonna be like, ‘Okay.’ I never got any guidance," Khloé said to which Malika added, "Then she’s definitely not the person for you."

Khloé also opened up about a strange incident with therapist, which she humorously stated, "I got broken up with by a therapist."

She recalled, "I was actually told by one therapist that I didn’t need therapy because I process things so matter-of-fact. I don't know. It was a strange encounter," adding about Lamar Odom, "My husband, I found him at a drug den in a motel and, like, I was saying something, but [my therapist asked], ‘So do you get upset?’"

However, as Khloé said she was not upset, the therapist declared, "I don’t really think you need me"