Kris Jenner's partner Corey Gamble jokes about recovery restrictions

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble started dating in August 2014

By
Web Desk
|

July 18, 2024

Kris Jenner's longtime partner Corey Gamble recently opened up about her recovery.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, Gamble brought humour to a serious topic.

Following Kris' surgery to remove her uterus after a benign tumor scare, Corey jokingly lamented the two-week restriction on their intimate activities.

In the episode, the momager updated her family on her recovery, saying, "I’m done with my surgery and I feel great," adding, "I feel good. I’m a bit swollen. I’m a bit sore. But good."

She also shared the good news that the tumor was benign, easing concerns for everyone.

While Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick visited Kris at home, Corey, sporting matching silky red pajamas with Kris, humorously noted the temporary restriction on their relationship due to her recovery timeline.

Gamble said, "Two weeks,” adding, "We can’t hook up for two weeks."

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble started dating in August 2014.

