Britney Spears' former beau 'tormenting' her after breakup: Report

Britney Spears former boyfriend Paul Soliz is reportedly defaming her after breakup.



As fans will know, the Princess of Pop decided to split from Pual because of her toxic antics, but even after their breakup, Paul is causing her harm, per In Touch Weekly.

An insider recently told the publication that due to security reasons the former girlfriend of Justin Timberlake “has told her security guards to remove him from the entry list for her gated community [in Thousand Oaks, California].”

They also went on to mention that the 37-year-old criminal is definitely “not happy about it” because her “is blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets.”

“He’s tormenting her. No one would be surprised if he sold her story, too. Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her,” the source continued.

Conclusively, the source established, “She’s already fragile,” noting, “This is the last thing she needs right now.”

This comes after another insider previously shared with the outlet that Paul was “using her” for “c*** or just because she was vulnerable” during their relationship.