 
Geo News

Britney Spears' former beau 'tormenting' her after breakup: Report

Britney Spears has reportedly called parted ways with Paul Soliz

By
Web Desk
|

July 18, 2024

Britney Spears' former beau 'tormenting' her after breakup: Report 

Britney Spears former boyfriend Paul Soliz is reportedly defaming her after breakup.

As fans will know, the Princess of Pop decided to split from Pual because of her toxic antics, but even after their breakup, Paul is causing her harm, per In Touch Weekly.

An insider recently told the publication that due to security reasons the former girlfriend of Justin Timberlake “has told her security guards to remove him from the entry list for her gated community [in Thousand Oaks, California].”

They also went on to mention that the 37-year-old criminal is definitely “not happy about it” because her “is blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets.”

“He’s tormenting her. No one would be surprised if he sold her story, too. Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her,” the source continued.

Conclusively, the source established, “She’s already fragile,” noting, “This is the last thing she needs right now.”

This comes after another insider previously shared with the outlet that Paul was “using her” for “c*** or just because she was vulnerable” during their relationship. 

Noah Kahan marks second sold-out show at Madison Square with sweet shoutout
Noah Kahan marks second sold-out show at Madison Square with sweet shoutout
Khloé Kardashian recalls therapist 'break up' experience video
Khloé Kardashian recalls therapist 'break up' experience
Chappell Roan wishes to 'start this all over' as Hannah Montana
Chappell Roan wishes to 'start this all over' as Hannah Montana
Prince William finally finally reacts against his annoying brother Prince Harry
Prince William finally finally reacts against his annoying brother Prince Harry
James Gunn reveals 'Superman' film enters last phase of production
James Gunn reveals 'Superman' film enters last phase of production
Chrissy Teigen shares precious milestones with her son Wren Alexander video
Chrissy Teigen shares precious milestones with her son Wren Alexander
Prince George threatening Prince Harry and Meghan Markle video
Prince George threatening Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Queen Camilla unable to celebrate major occasion because of King Charles video
Queen Camilla unable to celebrate major occasion because of King Charles