Justin Timberlake 'loses good friend' after 'controversial' antics: Report

Justin Timberlake is reportedly crying the blues with Tiger Woods following DUI arrest

July 18, 2024

Jimmy Fallon is reportedly cutting ties with Justin Timberlake, after he was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight” after he failed the sobriety test during a drive in Sag Harbor, New York.

The phenomenal bonding between Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon has been bruised following the musician’s DUI arrest, as per In Touch Weekly.

An insider spilled the beans on this matter and revealed, “Between Justin’s shocking DUI arrest and Jimmy’s well-known love for a drink,” adding, “the dynamic duo is done for now.” 

They went on to mention Jimmy has put in sincere efforts in order to gain a reputable standing in the industry, and he is not going to give it away just to remain on good terms with the controversial former boyfriend of Britney Spears.

“It’s just not a good look for either,” the insider added.

“Jimmy has worked hard to present himself as a family man after sightings of him drinking too much exploded. He’s not going to jeopardize all that to hang with Justin!” the source maintained before resigning from the chat. 

