Taylor Swift finds Gracie Abram's new song 'heavenly'

Gracie Abrams’ music endeavor was just lauded by Taylor Swift.

In the Grammy nominated musician’s latest music video, titled, I Love You, I’m Sorry, released on July 17, belonging to Abram’s latest album, The Secret of Us, the artist sings of acknowledging her flaws.

Taking to her official Instagram account to post of the launch of her latest track, Gracie Abrams posted a part of the music video with the caption, “ILYIS VIDEO OUT NOW woo! I love every single person who made this video happen and i am not sorry. Go team go team knowing you guys is the greatest ever.”

In the comments section, none other than her pal and pop sensation, Taylor Swift, expressed her views over the new song, writing, “this is heavenly.”

Even though, Abrams’ sings of self-awareness, in the official video, she can be seen enjoying a warm, sunny day out with friends, unbothered, and rather shamelessly accepting the “a****** of the year” trophy.



Gracie Abrams’ latest music comes almost a month after she dropped her second studio album and skyrocketed to fame by opening for Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift in 2022 and 2023, respectively, for their world tours.