Ben Affleck worries about Jennifer Lopez, Violet bond amid split rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are trying to avoid upsetting their kids during their ongoing marital issues

July 18, 2024

Ben Affleck reportedly finds it difficult to manage close bond between Jennifer Lopez and his daughter Violet amid couple ongoing marital issues.

Sources close to the couple recently told Entertainment Tonight that Affleck and Lopez don't wish to make things more upsetting for their blended family as they head towards divorce.

Affleck shares Violet, Fin, Samuel with ex wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with her ex partner.

"[Lopez and Affleck] are trying to make this transition as easy as possible and be gentle on their children. They don't want to make things more upsetting than they already have been," insiders stated.

Sources added that Affleck's daughter Violet "have gotten close throughout Jen [Lopez] and Ben's relationship, and maintaining that closeness is important to everyone."

Recently, the Atlas actress shared moments with Violet during a visit to the Hamptons, highlighting their bond despite the ongoing issues in the couple's relationship.

Insider suggested, "Ben certainly doesn't want to cause any strain between Jen and Violet, and he is in support of them spending time together," adding, "It's a little tricky for him, but both Jen and Ben want all their kids to be happy, regardless of the issues they are facing in their marriage."

