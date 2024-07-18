Photo: Emma Roberts confesses having ‘self-doubt': 'Don't embarrass me'

Emma Roberts recently opened up about her struggles with self-esteem and self-doubt.

In a new chat with Jen Statsky for Interview magazine, the American Horror Story star reflected on her confidence which has seemingly diminished since her childhood.

She kicked off the chat by saying, "I feel like I've had more self-doubt now in my thirties than I ever had."

"When I was nine years old I would literally go into an audition and be like, 'Mom, please don't embarrass me.' I envy that confidence I had before," the 33-year-old actress confessed.

Attributing social media for this loss of confidence, the niece of Julia Roberts added, "I feel like this is twofold where it's like you get older and you get more aware.

“But also back then there wasn't the internet in the way it is now, so you didn't have this constant feedback loop. You wouldn't instantaneously know if everybody hated something about you," she also explained.

"I feel like I've had the reverse experience where I was living my dream and now I have a lot of doubt that I have to reckon with. It's weird," Emma, who recently announced her engagement, remarked before moving to another topic.