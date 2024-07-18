Lady Gaga becomes 'fragile' amid Michael Polansky relationship: Source

Lady Gaga is reportedly under the control of fiancé Michael Polansky.



As per a new report of Life & Style, the philanthropist’s presence in the musician’s life is costing her peace.

“I don’t see this much publicly, but behind the scenes, Gaga has been a more fragile person while dating Michael than at any other time I’ve known her,” close pal of Lady Gaga recently shared with the publication.

It is pertinent to mention here that the singer’s friends have been concerned for her since she started dating Michael in December 2019.

According to a source privy to In Touch, it was earlier informed that Lady Gag’s friends “believe that he’s a total control freak and it’s taken a toll on her emotional well-being.”

This is the reason why “they don’t really like Michael” and have warned the songstress not to take a big step in this relationship as “he’s not good for her.”

“Bottom line: everything in her career is going great but this relationship has not been good for her and she and Michael do spend a ton of her downtime together. She has given over to him a ton of her schedule," the Life & Style insider continued.

They even said of Gaga’s ex-fiancè and claimed, “She was in a much better place" "when she was dating Taylor Kinney.”

Wrapping up the chat, the source concluded, “To be fair, Michael has had a much different life than Taylor and never had the advantage of good looks to open doors for him. He’s a self-made man and that’s always going to be a double-edged sword.”