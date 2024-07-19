Fans react to Johnny Depp, Will Smith's 'dream' beach getaway

Johnny Depp and Will Smith's recent beach vacation together has sent fans into a frenzy.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, musician Saad Ahmed shared photos with the two Hollywood stars Depp and Smith enjoying each other's company.

Johnny Depp and Will Smith's friendship celebrated by fans

The post sparked excitement among fans online who couldn't contain their enthusiasm.

Fans flooded the comments section celebrating the unexpected friendship between Depp and Smith.

One fan wrote, "Beautiful thank you again for sharing. It looks like you’re all having a lovely time and a lovely beautiful place. I can’t wait to hear Johnny as well as yourself and Will Smith perform along with the Maestro Andrea Bocelli."

Another added, "Johnny Depp and Rampa! What a dream."

"What an awesome trio safe travels everyone," the third comment read.

Saad captioned the post, translated as, "Great feeling to gather with friends Thanks my friends for the lovely visit @johnnydepp @willsmith @rampa_keinemusik @ismailmansour1"

While specifics about their exact location and other companions remain undisclosed, the sighting comes amidst recent revelations about Depp's personal life that he is reportedly romantically involved with Russian model Yulia Vlasova, whom he first met at a film festival in 2021.