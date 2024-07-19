Photo: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's age defying secrets revealed

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reportedly have a really extensive skin care routine.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, Blake Lively’s husband has a “10-step skincare regime he does day and night and it was Hugh, 55, who introduced him to it.”

Speaking of the duo’s deep-rooted interest in skincare, the source shared, “They’re both really into their appearances and love to trade tips on everything from skincare to hair products, to the best dermatologists and masseuses.”

“It’s a huge part of their career longevity so they have every reason to want to stay looking as young as possible and have no qualms about it,” the insider continued.

They went on to add, “Blake [Lively] always jokes that [husband] Ryan spends more time in front of the mirror than she does, but it’s not all that far from the truth.”

As per the source, the Deadpool and Wolverine duo want to have defy age for their career longevity and seemingly it is paying off.

“Nutrition and vitamin supplements are a big part of their beauty regiments and they’re always trading biohacking tips,” the source mentioned.

They claimed in conclusion, “You’d be hard-pressed to meet two guys more obsessed with staying young, but when you see their skin up close you can’t deny all their efforts are paying off. They look half their age.”