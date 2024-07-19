Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey 'totally open' for THIS movie sequel

 
Kate Hudson just opened up about the movie she would be willing to return to for a sequel.

The 45 year-old actress, who also made her musical debut with the album, Glorious, on March 17, 2024, appeared on Watch What Happens Live and revealed the name of the film.

She admitted that Hudson, herself and her former co-star, Matthew McConaughey, would be interested in being a part of the sequel to their 2003 romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

When the host, Andy Cohen asked of the possibility of a sequel, the actress responded, "I think they’re always thinking about that," and admitted that she would be onboard for the movie if there was a solid script attached.

"All that matters would be the script and if Matthew and I were into the script," the Glass Onion star stated, adding "I think we're both totally open, it has just never happened," of herself and the 54-year-old actor.

Previously, that is, back in 2020, during an exclusive conversation with E!’s Daily Pop, McConaughey stated that he would "possibly" return to the audience-favorite movie for a potential sequel.

