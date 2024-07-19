Janet Jackson reveals she hates giving an interview

Janet Jackson opened up about her preference for giving interviews or being asked questions



On Wednesday, July 17 during a recent appearance on the radio program Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin, the 58-year-old Grammy-winning superstar revealed that she does not like giving interviews and hates being asked question

When the radio show host Deb Griffin asked her if she was sick of any particular topic media outlets inquired about her as she has been in the spotlight throughout her life.

She replied, "I don't mean to be rude, but I have to be honest with you.”

"Please stop asking me questions,” she added

Jackson went on to say, "I've never thought I give a good interview. I really don't like speaking, so I'd rather stay quiet and listen to other people talk, and that's always been me."

With a smile on her face, Jackson said, "Don't ask me questions."

"Are we finished?" she made a slight joke.

It is pertinent to mention that the Feedback singer is currently on second leg of her Together Again Tour in North America.